Oct 10 (Reuters) - KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG:

* ‍KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NATIONWIDE TOLLING SYSTEM IN BULGARIA​

* ‍HAS SEVEN MONTHS IN WHICH TO COMPLETE INFRASTRUCTURE​

* ‍PROVED TO BE LOWEST-PRICED BIDDER WITH A PROJECT VOLUME OF JUST UNDER EUR 75 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)