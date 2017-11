Nov 29 (Reuters) - KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG:

* H1 ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 11.3% TO EUR 339.8 MILLION​

* H1 ‍EBIT 25.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 28.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* H1 ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 14.1 MILLION (H1 2016/17: EUR 20.1 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY 10% FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍NEVERTHELESS, IT WILL BE A CHALLENGE TO AGAIN REACH EBIT OF PREVIOUS YEAR IN FY

* ‍COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A POSITIVE EBIT CONTRIBUTION IN IMS SEGMENT IN 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)