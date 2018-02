Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kar Auction Services Inc:

* KAR ACCELERATES MOBILITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF STRATIM

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC - ACQUISITION OF MOBILITY AND FLEET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE COMPANY STRATIM

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC - STRATIM WILL MAINTAIN ITS CURRENT HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO, AND WILL BE PART OF KAR'S DIGITAL SERVICES GROUP