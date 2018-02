Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kar Auction Services Inc:

* KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $890.4 MILLION

* SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $185 MILLION FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $185 MILLION FOR 2018​

* SEES ‍NET INCOME PER SHARE $2.40 - $2.55 FOR 2018​