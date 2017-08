July 3 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV:

* MAALOT (“S&P”) HAS REPORTED TODAY THAT IT HAS AFFIRMED THE RATING OF ILB FOR KARDAN AND FOR ITS DEBENTURES SERIES A AND SERIES B‍​

* S&P HAS PUT COMPANY AND DEBENTURES ON CREDITWATCH WITH NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS, DUE TO PRESSURE ON COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY PROFILE, FOR 3 MONTHS SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2sidZnF FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: