Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv:

* KARDAN‘S UNIT, TAHAL, AWARDED A NEW PROJECT IN RUSSIA

* TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR PROJECT IS ABOUT USD 37 MILLION‍​

* ‍PROJECT WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY AFTER RECEIPT OF AN ADVANCE OF 20% OF TOTAL COMPENSATION​

* PROJECT TO BE PERFORM OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD

* AFTER COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION, WARRANTY PERIOD OF 12 MTHS WILL FOLLOW Source text: bit.ly/2hLFCC4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)