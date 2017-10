Sept 14 (Reuters) - KAREN CLARK & COMPANY:

* ESTIMATED TOTAL INSURED LOSS (INCLUDING US AND CARIBBEAN) FROM HURRICANE IRMA OF $25 BILLION

* ESTIMATES INCLUDE LOSSES TO BUILDINGS, OTHER INSURED STRUCTURES, CONTENTS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, AND AUTOS, NOT CROP OR NFIP (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)