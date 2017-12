BRIEF-Karen Singer Reports 5 Pct Stake In Alaska Communications Systems Group

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* KAREN SINGER REPORTS A 5 PERCENT STAKE IN ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC AS OF DEC 27 - SEC FILING

* KAREN SINGER SAYS ATTEMPTED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ MANAGEMENT TO DISCUSS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* KAREN SINGER SAYS CERTAIN ACTIONS OF THE CEO OF ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP “SHOULD WARRANT HIS TERMINATION” - SEC FILING

* KAREN SINGER SAYS TO PUT UP OPPOSING SLATE AGAINST ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* KAREN SINGER - OFFERED TO AVOID PROXY CONTEST IF ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT HAD AGREED TO APPOINT REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; MANAGEMENT REFUSED