Feb 12 (Reuters) - Karin Technology Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND (TAX NOT APPLICABLE) OF 6.8 HONG KONG CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ HK$3.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$14.1 MILLION

* HY ‍REVENUE HK$1,053.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$943.5​ MILLION A YEAR AGO