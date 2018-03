BRIEF-Karmin Provides Development Update On Aripuanã Zinc Project

March 1 (Reuters) - Karmin Exploration Inc:

* KARMIN PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ARIPUANÃ ZINC PROJECT

* KARMIN EXPLORATION - ‍ADVANCING DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL MINING CAPITAL GROUPS TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR ITS PARTICIPATION IN DEVELOPMENT OF ARIPUANÃ​

* KARMIN - ‍REVIEWING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THROUGH CORPORATE SALE OR SALE OF ALL OR A MATERIAL PORTION OF CO’S ASSETS​

* KARMIN - ‍ AS PART OF ALTERNATIVES, WOULD CONSIDER USE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHTS ON SILVER AND GOLD PRODUCTION TO PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY TO RAISE CAPITAL