Feb 5 (Reuters) - Karnalyte Resources Inc:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT

* CO INTENDS FOR WHEATLEY TO BECOME PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, REPLACING CEO W. TODD ROWAN

* CO INTENDS FOR WHEATLEY TO BECOME PERMANENT CEO UPON CO ARRANGING FINANCING FOR ITS WYNYARD CARNALLITE POTASH PROJECT

* APPOINTMENT OF FRANK WHEATLEY AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY