Feb 7 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd:

* SAYS RAISES DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES

* INTEREST ON DOMESTIC TERM DEPOSIT FOR PERIOD OF 1 YEAR TO 449 DAYS REVISED TO 7.1 PERCENT FROM 6.9 PERCENT FOR DEPOSITS UP TO 100 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS INTERESTS ON DOMESTIC TERM DEPOSIT FOR 451 DAYS TO 2 YEARS STANDS REVISED TO 7.10 PERCENT FROM 6.90 PERCENT‍​

* NEW SLAB OF 450 DAYS INTRODUCED WITH RATE OF INTEREST OF 7.25 PERCENT