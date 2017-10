Oct 3 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB -

* Expiration of voluntary offer period for Weifa ASA - acquisition successful with acceptances at +97,1 %

* Karo Pharma AB says ‍conditions for completion of voluntary offer have been met​

‍Following settlement of voluntary offer, Karo Pharma intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition of remaining outstanding shares of Weifa​