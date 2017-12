Dec 13 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development Ab:

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT DIVESTS ITS HOLDING IN LIPIDOR

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH A COMPENSATION IN FORM OF AN EARN OUT​

BOOK VALUE OF KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT'S OWNERSHIP IN LIPIDOR AMOUNTED TO SEK 3.6 MILLION