BRIEF-Karolinska Development divests its holdings in Xspray

Oct 30 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT DIVESTS ITS HOLDINGS IN XSPRAY

* KCIF CO-INVESTMENT FUND KB IS ALSO SELLING ITS SHARES IN THE FIRM

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AS WELL AS KCIF HAVE NOW DIVESTED THEIR ENTIRE HOLDINGS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 13.3 MILLIONS

* CO WILL RECEIVE SEK 12.5 MILLION DIRECTLY AND SEK 0.8 MILLION VIA KCIF‘S SALE

* “THE LIQUIDITY FROM THE SALE WILL STRENGTHEN OUR CASH POSITION AND WILL BE WELL SUITED FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS,” SAYS VIKTOR DRVOTA, CEO, KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)