Sept 13 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB:

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT‘S PORTFOLIO COMPANY BIOARCTIC INTENDS TO LIST ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* ‍KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT‘S SHAREHOLDING IN BIOARCTIC AMOUNTS TO 3.17 PERCENT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)