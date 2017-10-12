FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical sign exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize Selinexor and KPT-8602 in Japan and other countries in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. sign exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize Selinexor and KPT-8602 in Japan and other countries in Asia

* Says ‍under terms Karyopharm will receive a one-time upfront payment of yen 2.5 billion from Ono​

* Co eligible to receive up to an additional about $170.7 million if specified future development and commercial milestones are achieved by Ono​

* Ono will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize both compounds in territory, at its own cost and expense​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

