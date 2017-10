Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl

* Targets gross NPL ratio between 3.3 percent-3.4 percent in 2018‍​

* Targets net interest margin between 3.2 percent-3.4 percent in 2018‍​

* Targets loan growth between 5 percent- 7 percent in 2018‍​