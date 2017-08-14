FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Katanga Mining establishes blackout on trading by insiders until Q2 filings​

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining provides update on independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements

* Katanga Mining-‍independent directors concluded co's consolidated financial statements for years ended dec 31, 2016, 2015, 2014 should not be relied upon​

* Katanga Mining - ‍based on results of review, co expects total equity as at january 1, 2015 will be reduced by about $90 million​

* Katanga Mining-‍independent directors recommended board that co's audited consolidated financial statements for yrs ended dec 31, 2016, 2015 should be restated​

* Katanga Mining - as result of review, expects net loss for year ended dec. 31, 2015 to be reduced by about $55 million less related income taxes of about $21 million​

* Katanga Mining-‍independent directors recommended board that unaudited interim financial statements for quarter ended march 31, 2017, 2016 should be restated​

* ‍company currently expects to effect all refilings, in conjunction with its external auditor, by mid-september, 2017​

* Katanga mining-has established blackout on trading by directors, officers, certain other insiders of co, intends to continue blackout until Q2 filings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

