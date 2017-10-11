BRIEF-Katanga mining provides status update

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd
* Katanga Mining provides status update
* Katanga Mining Ltd - expects to complete review and make filings of Q2 financial statements on or before November 14, 2017, rather than October 15
* Katanga Mining Ltd - confirms it is not aware of any material changes to quantitative guidance regarding restatement provided on Aug 14, 2017
* Katanga Mining Ltd - review of certain of company's past accounting by independent directors is ongoing