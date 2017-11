Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Total sales for 16 full weeks to 19 nov up 0.6% at constant exchange rates​

* ‍For 16 full weeks to 19 November 2017, in Australia, same store sales grew by 2.9% while New Zealand declined by 10.3%​