BRIEF-KATITAS says listing on TSE 1st section and shareholding structure change

Dec 12 (Reuters) - KATITAS Co Ltd :

* Says it starts listing on TSE the first section since Dec. 12

* Says co’s former second major shareholder, a Tokyo-based investment partnership divested entire 26.5 percent stake of shares in co

* Says SMS AIV Unlimited Company, the former third major shareholder divested entire 17.26 percent stake of shares in co

* Says Japan Ireland Investment Partners Unlimited Company, the former fourth major shareholder divested entire 16.08 percent stake of shares in co

* Shareholding structure changes occurred on Dec. 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zu5zTA ; goo.gl/UWHgYV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)