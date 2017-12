Dec 28(Reuters) - Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says its consolidated subsidiary Kawai Europa GmbH will set up a wholly owned unit Kawai France SASU in January 2018

* Says Kawai France SASU will capitalized at 1 million euros (about 130 million yen)

