Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co :

* KAYNE ANDERSON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO - ‍AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPANY'S NET ASSETS WERE $205 MILLION, AND ITS NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $18.99​