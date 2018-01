Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kb Home:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍DELIVERIES GREW 9% TO 3,340 HOMES​

* - BACKLOG VALUE AT QUARTER END RISES 9% TO $1.7 BILLION

* - NET ORDER VALUE FOR Q4 ROSE 9% TO $935.4 MILLION ON A 2% INCREASE IN NET ORDERS TO 2,296‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.36 BILLION

* - ‍INVENTORIES DECREASED TO $3.26 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED NOV 30, 2017​

* - FOR Q4, HOMES IN BACKLOG ROUGHLY FLAT AT 4,411‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: