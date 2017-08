BRIEF-KBC Group complets acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease

June 14 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV

* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE

* ‍COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE FROM NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 610 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL ONLY HAVE A LIMITED IMPACT OF 0.54% ON KBC'S SOLID CAPITAL POSITION​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL ITS CET1 RATIO WELL ABOVE REGULATORY MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL ITS CET1 RATIO WELL ABOVE REGULATORY MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍KBC'S CET1 STOOD AT 15.7% (FULLY LOADED, DANISH COMPROMISE) AT END OF 1Q17​