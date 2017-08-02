FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR announces Q2 earnings per share $0.54
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KBR announces Q2 earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY operating cash flow guidance increased to a range of $120 million to $200 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc - ‍legacy legal costs for U.S. government contracts estimated to be approximately $9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share in 2017​

* KBR Inc - ‍Expected EBITDA range for 2017 is $300-$350 million​

* KBR Inc - Quarter-end backlog in Gs business segment increased $180 million from March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

