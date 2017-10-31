FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR announces Q3 earnings per share $0.32
October 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-KBR announces Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.35 to $1.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc- ‍backlog remained flat at $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2017 compared to $10.3 billion as of June 30, 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KBR Inc -FY adjusted earnings guidance excludes legacy legal costs of about $13 million for U.S. Government contracts ​

* KBR Inc - for 2017 co expects ‍operating cash flows to range from $120 million to $200 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

