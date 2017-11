Nov 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR awarded contract for engineering support services for Al Hosn joint venture

* KBR Inc - ‍has been awarded a contract to provide engineering support services for operations for Abu Dhabi Gas Development Company​

* KBR Inc- ‍revenue will be booked to E&C’s business segment as work orders are awarded​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: