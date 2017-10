Oct 10 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBRwyle awarded U.S. Army LOGCAP IV task order mods totaling $116m

* KBR - ‍KBRwyle also received $46 million task order modification to continue providing logistics support to U.S. Military in Kuwait & United Arab Emirates​

* KBR - ‍revenue from LOGCAP IV task order modifications will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for co's Government Services business segment​