BRIEF-KBS Fashion Group Ltd announces senior management and board of directors changes
November 7, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in a day

BRIEF-KBS Fashion Group Ltd announces senior management and board of directors changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - KBS Fashion Group Ltd

* KBS Fashion Group Limited announces senior management and board of directors changes

* KBS Fashion Group Ltd - ‍On November 1, 2017, Keyan Yan resigned from his positions as chief executive officer and president of company​

* KBS Fashion Group Ltd - ‍Yan will continue to serve as chairman of board​

* KBS Fashion Group Ltd - ‍Appointed Xiaowen Zheng as its new CEO and president, effective immediately​

* KBS Fashion Group Ltd - ‍Board also voted to Appoint Xiaowen Zheng as director of company and size of board increased to eight​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

