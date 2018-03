March 7 (Reuters) - Kcap Financial Inc:

* KCAP FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KCAP FINANCIAL INC - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016