BRIEF-KCB Group says Q3 pre-tax profit up 3.1 pct to 22.4 bln shillings‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - KCB Group Plc

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT UP BY 3.1 PERCENT TO 22.4 BILLION SHILLINGS‍​

* Q3 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 18.4 PERCENT TO 17.5 BILLION SHILLINGS

* Q3 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME DOWN 3.6 PERCENT TO 46.8 BILLION SHILLINGS

* Q3 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME GREW BY 4.6 PERCENT AT 53.2 BILLION SHILLINGS

* Q3 NET NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES DOWN 14.7 PERCENT TO 11.1 BILLION SHILLINGS

* Q3 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS INCREASED 15.6 PERCENT TO 496.3 BILLION SHILLINGS

* “EXPECTS ALTERNATIVE REVENUE CHANNELS TO BE THE GROWTH DRIVER IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS”

* LIQUIDITY POSITION STOOD AT 37.7 PERCENT IN Q3 2017

* BY 2020, IT IS EXPECTATION THAT THROUGH FINTECH CONTRIBUTION OF NON-INTEREST INCOME WILL GROW TOWARDS 40 PERCENT OF GROUP'S OPERATING INCOME