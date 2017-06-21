FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
June 21, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - KCG Holdings Inc

* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020

* As of june 21, 2017, $465 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020 were outstanding

* On redemption date, co will pay to registered holders of the 2020 notes a redemption price equal to 103.438% of principal amount of notes

* To redeem notes on business day immediately after date of agreement, plan of merger, by and among co, Virtu Financial, Orchestra Merger Sub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

