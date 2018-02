BRIEF-Kcom Says Started Process To Recruit New Chief Executive

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kcom Group Plc:

* HAS STARTED PROCESS TO RECRUIT A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE, IN ORDER TO EFFECT A MANAGED SUCCESSION PLAN FOR GROUP‘S LEADERSHIP

* GROUP‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE - WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS WHILE AN ORDERLY HANDOVER OF HIS RESPONSIBILITIES TAKES PLACE

* ‍APPOINTED RECRUITMENT ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR ROLE​

* ‍GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER AN OVERALL EBITDA PERFORMANCE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF BOARD‘S EXPECTATION​

* SEE FY REVENUE PERFORMANCE SLIGHTLY BEHIND BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS