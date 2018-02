BRIEF-Keane Group Qtrly Shr $0.39

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc:

* KEANE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS; $100 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 REVENUE $501.5 MILLION

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MILLION​

* ‍DURATION OF STOCK BUY-BACK PROGRAM WILL BE 12 MONTHS​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF 2018, NORMALIZED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $530 MILLION​

* ‍NORMALIZED ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT PER FLEET IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $18 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018​