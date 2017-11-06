BRIEF-KEC International order book at over 140 bln rupees as on Sept 30

Nov 6 (Reuters) - KEC International Ltd:

* Says order book as on Sep 30, 2017 stands at over 140 billion rupees

* Says “GST has had some adverse impact on the revenues as well as cashflows during the quarter” Source text: [The Company’s order book as on Sep 30, 2017 stands at Rs. 14,000+ crore. We have achieved YTD order inflows of Rs 5,747 crore. SAE Towers, our subsidiary, received two large EPC orders for the construction of 500 kV Transmission Lines in Brazil, which reinforces our confidence in the Brazil EPC market. The International T&D business has grown significantly in revenues whereas Domestic T&D revenues showed some slow down on account of GST. Our Railways business continued its upward trend in revenues with a growth of around 80% over Q2 last year. The Company has successfully commissioned several remarkable projects in Transmission & Distribution business, including the 400 kV Bikaner - Sikar Transmission Line, our first design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) project; 220 kV Leh-Khalsti Transmission Line and 220/66 kV Substation for PGCIL, India’s highest substation built at an altitude of over 11,500 feet; 400 kV Transmission Line in Tamil Nadu for TANTRANSCO; 380 kV Over Head Transmission Line in Saudi Arabia; 150 kV Transmission Line in Indonesia. Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “Our continued focus on improving the bottom-line is reflected in our performance this quarter, despite global challenges and the impact caused by GST. GST has had some adverse impact on the revenues as well as cashflows during the quarter. We are working with our clients and vendors to minimise the influence in the coming quarters. We are happy that our new businesses, such as Civil and Railways are delivering as per our expectations. Our Railways business continues its growth trajectory on the back of increased capital outlays and enhanced focus on electrification by the government. We have further strengthened our unexecuted order book this quarter, which combined with our robust L1 pipeline, positions us well to achieve our growth targets for FY 2017-18.”] Further company coverage: