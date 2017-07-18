FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kee Holdings enters disposal agreement with Grandcheer Ltd
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Kee Holdings enters disposal agreement with Grandcheer Ltd

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Kee Holdings Co Ltd:

* Company and Grandcheer Limited entered into disposal agreement

* Pursuant to deal Grandcheer agreed to purchase sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target company, and sale loan

* Group will record a gain of approximately HK$6.1 million as a result of disposal

* Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$100 million

* Announces disposal of entire equity interest in neo ocean ventures limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

