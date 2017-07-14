FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Keihanshin Building to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 6:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Keihanshin Building to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Keihanshin Building Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 7th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2027 and coupon rate 0.47 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 8th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2032 and coupon rate 0.74 percent per annum

* Says payment date on July 21

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as main underwriter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SgtN5y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.