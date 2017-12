Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG COMPANY ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* KELLOGG CO - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1.5 BILLION

* KELLOGG - UNDER NEW AUTHORIZATION, CO MAY BUY BACK SHARES FROM JAN. 1, 2018, THROUGH DEC. 31, 2019