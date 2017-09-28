FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

* Kellogg - Steve Cahillane’s annual compensation includes annual base salary of $1.3 million

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane’s annual compensation includes target annual incentive under annual incentive plan of 150% of annual base salary

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane's annual compensation includes target annual long-term equity grant of $7 million for 2018‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2wZlQrM) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

