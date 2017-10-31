FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kellogg Company reports 2017 third quarter diluted earnings per share $ 0.85
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Kellogg Company reports 2017 third quarter diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Company reports 2017 third quarter results

* Kellogg Co - qtrly ‍​ reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

* Kellogg Co - qtrly ‍​ comparable diluted earnings per share $ 1.05

* Kellogg Co - reaffirmed its financial outlook for the full year 2017‍​

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Morning foods reported net sales $‍​710 million versus $733 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly reported net sales $3,273 ‍mln

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Snacks reported net sales $760‍​ million versus $796 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly comparable net sales $3,221‍​ million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly operating profit margin expansion got an added boost from transition out of direct-store delivery‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $12.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg co - qtrly sales were reduced Y-O-Y by list-price adjustment & impacts from transitioning out of DSD in U.S. Snacks

* Kellogg co - qtrly sales remained pressured by “softness” in the health and wellness segment of the cereal category in the U.S.

* Kellogg co - recorded pre-tax mark-to-market charges of $104 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.