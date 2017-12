Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG CO - ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR

* KELLOGG CO SAYS APPROVED AMENDMENTS TO BYLAWS TO PROVIDE FOR A MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD IN UNCONTESTED DIRECTOR ELECTIONS- SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2CCft1B) Further company coverage: