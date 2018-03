March 7 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd:

* KELT REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION WAS 25,063 BOE PER DAY, UP 27%

* FORECASTED AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE FROM 28,500 BOE PER DAY TO 29,500 BOE PER DAY

* 2018 CAPITAL EXP‍​ENDITURE GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

* WILL RE-EVALUATE ITS SPENDING PLANS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 AFTER Q1