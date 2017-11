BRIEF-Kemet announces cost improvement actions

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kemet Corp

* Kemet announces cost improvement actions

* Kemet corp - ‍within Tokin legacy group, company will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​

* Kemet Corp sees ‍annual savings of approximately $15 million by fiscal year 2021​

* Kemet Corp sees ‍annual savings beginning April 1, 2018 of approximately $11 million​

* Kemet - ‍Film and Electrolytic business group will take a voluntary reduction in force in its Italian operations