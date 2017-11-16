FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KEMET Corp says ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-KEMET Corp says ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KEMET Corp

* KEMET Corp - ‍within Tokin Legacy Group, co will take a reduction in force across various internal operational and overhead functions​

* KEMET Corp says ‍will accrue about $5.3 million between current fiscal quarter and June 30, 2018 with savings expected to begin on April 1, 2018 - sec filing​

* KEMET Corp - ‍total cost savings for next fiscal year from Tokin Legacy Group reduction​ is expected to be approximately $9.2 million

* KEMET Corp - ‍solid capacitors business group to relocate tantalum powder facility equipment from Carson City, Nevada to existing Matamoros, Mexico Plant​

* KEMET Corp - ‍film and electrolytic business group will take a voluntary reduction in force in its Italian operations​

* KEMET Corp - ‍reduction in Italian operations will accrue about $5.0 million between current fiscal quarter & quarter ending March 31, 2018 based on reduction timing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2hDEzaQ] Further company coverage:

