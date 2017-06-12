BRIEF-Kemper Corp prices $200 mln senior notes offering

June 12 (Reuters) - Kemper Corp:

* Kemper Corporation prices $200 million senior notes offering

* Kemper Corp - priced a registered offering of $200 million of its 4.350 pct senior notes due 2025

* Kemper Corp - new notes are an additional issuance of kemper's 4.350 pct senior notes due 2025

* Kemper Corp - Kemper anticipates that offering will close on or around June 19, 2017

* Kemper - new notes, existing notes will be treated as part of a single series for all purposes under indenture governing 4.350 pct senior notes due 2025

* Kemper Corp - priced registered offering senior notes due 2025 at an issue price of 101.193 pct of principal amount