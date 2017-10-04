FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

* Kempharm Inc says ‍Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development​

* Says ‍in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement​

* Says ‍Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments​

* Says ‍additional details about agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.