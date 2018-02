Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED NDA FOR APADAZ FOR SHORT-TERM MANAGEMENT OF ACUTE PAIN SEVERE ENOUGH TO REQUIRE OPIOID ANALGESIC

* KEMPHARM SAYS U.S. DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION INDICATED INTENT TO SCHEDULE APADAZ AS A C-II PRODUCT

* KEMPHARM ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF APADAZ (BENZHYDROCODONE AND ACETAMINOPHEN) FOR SHORT-TERM MANAGEMENT OF ACUTE PAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: