Sept 20 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc

* KemPharm files IND for KP484 for the treatment of ADHD, an investigational prodrug of methylphenidate

* KemPharm - ‍Kempharm’s IND proposal is to develop KP484 along similar clinical trial pathway as KP415,with efficacy studies of KP484 initiating in 2018​

* KemPharm Inc - ‍anticipates that data for KP484 will be leveraged from KP415 research, which could allow a potential NDA submission with FDA in 2019